Video shows man push park ranger into Lake Austin, suspect arrested

AUSTIN, Texas — A video has surfaced online showing a park ranger being pushed into Lake Austin at Commons Ford Metropolitan Park.
The ranger was approaching the crowd because they were unlawfully drinking and smoking in the park, according to an arrest affidavit.
In the video, you can see the ranger speaking to the crowd of people and asking them to keep six feet of distance from each other.
Some people in the crowd are heard saying “will do” and “I got you, man.”
Then, a man appears on screen and pushes the ranger into the water. The man also fell into the lake and can be seen in the video climbing out and running away.
An affidavit said Brandon Hicks, 25, forcefully pushed the ranger into Lake Austin. The affidavit stated Hicks’ actions could have “caused the Ranger to strike his head on the dock as he was falling, and render himself unconscious in at least three feet of water where he could have drowned to death.”
Hicks was charged with attempted assault on a public servant, a state jail felony, and was booked into the Travis County Jail.
His bond was set at $7,500, according to online county records.
