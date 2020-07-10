Video shows man spray graffiti outside Manhattan courthouse as NYPD cops watch

New York Post – by Amanda Woods

Footage posted online this week captured the moment a vandal sprayed graffiti outside a Lower Manhattan courthouse, right under the noses of several cops — who do nothing but watch.

The video, posted by the Sergeants’ Benevolent Association on Tuesday and taken in broad daylight, shows the man tagging the base of a lamppost in front of the Surrogate’s Courthouse at 31 Chambers St., which had already been vandalized amid Occupy City Hall protests last week.

Watch this carefully,it’s not another frustrated COVID-19 excuse by DeBlasio. Nor is it an aspiring artist at work. You are watching a graffiti vandal add to the destruction of a NYC building just a short distance from city hall and yes the NYPD is not allowed to make the arrest. pic.twitter.com/Y7aDx5cGxE — SBA (@SBANYPD) July 8, 2020

After the man finishes his scrawl, he strolls away, as three cops on the corner — and four on the next block — stand idle.

“Watch this carefully, it’s not another frustrated COVID-19 excuse by de Blasio,” the SBA tweeted. “Nor is it an aspiring artist at work. You are watching a graffiti vandal add to the destruction of a NYC building just a short distance from City Hall and yes the NYPD is not allowed to make the arrest.”

Last week, however, cops did arrest one courthouse vandal.

Dominique Tombeau, 18, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody around 2:40 a.m. June 30 and later charged with scrawling at least some of the graffiti on the courthouse.

