Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality





Dec 5, 2020

Thousands protested in Paris, France, on Saturday to denounce police violence and President Emmanuel Macron’s security policy plans, which demonstrators say would restrict civil liberties.

Protesters waved banners that read “France, land of police rights” and “Withdrawal of the security law.” Some also threw projectiles at riot police, smashed shop windows, torched cars and burned barricades. Police fired back volleys of tear gas.

In one incident, police charged after fireworks were launched at their lines.

France has been hit by a wave of street protests after the government introduced a security bill in Parliament that set out to increase its surveillance tools and restrict rights on circulating images of police officers in the media and online.