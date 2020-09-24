Violent, Diseased Super-Pigs: Vector for Next Pandemic?





The USDA has warned that “SuperPigs” have arrived, and with them, myriad virus (including the G4 swine flu that threatens zoonotic transmission). Media has gone to town on this story — ensuring it reaches the collective conscious — but why? Could these superpigs be the vector by which a new disease might be delivered, ensuring that we re-engineer our food supply and end animal agriculture? Problem, reaction, famine: Christian breaks it down.