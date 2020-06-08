Violent Protesters Follow Cops Home, Start Fires: Report

Western Journal – by Jack Davis

Police officers are becoming targets even at home amid a rising tide of violence aimed at law enforcement, authorities said.

Three suspects were arrested last week in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after police cars were vandalized

Police say the individuals charged actually “tracked” the officers home, according to WSB.

Ebuka Chike-Morah, 21, Alvin Joseph, 21, and Lakaila Mack, 20, all face multiple charges.

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1268935949230182401

In its reporting on recent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minnesota, WSB had interviewed one of the suspects last weekend.

“I’m just trying to get the message across,” Chike-Morah said then, according to WSB. “We’re going to continue walking until we don’t feel like walking no more.”

