Violent Thug Assaults Female with a Child in a Stroller Before Stabbing Her Multiple Times

This is Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York.

A violent thug assaulted a female pushing a child in a stroller before stabbing her multiple times.

According to the NYPD, the assault and stabbing took place Tuesday evening at approx 7:11 PM, in front of 3343 Sedgwick Ave in the Bronx.

“WANTED for ASSAULT: Have you seen Carlos Gonzalez?” the NYPD posted on Twitter asking the public for hel

WATCH:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio bragged this morning about having fewer people in New York City jails than any time since World War II.

De Blasio then added, “And we are safer for it and better for it.”

