Viral photo shows line of white people between police, black protesters at Thursday rally

A photo from Thursday night’s protest in downtown Louisville appears to show a line of white women, arms locked, standing between Louisville Metro Police officers and black protesters.

It quickly went viral, shared on social media by organizations like the Kentucky National Organization for Women, where it was shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook.

“This is a line of white people forming a barrier between Black protesters and the police. This is love. This is what you do with your privilege,” the post states.

Tim Druck, a Louisville photographer, captured the moment at the rally, where people called for justice in the death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot in her apartment in March by Louisville police during a no-knock warrant.

Druck, who showed up to take photos of the protest around 9 p.m. Thursday, said a small police presence arrived to block off intersections downtown as the crowd grew.

According to Druck, Chanelle Helm, a lead organizer for Black Lives Matter Louisville, said to white protesters using a bullhorn: “If you are going to be here, you should defend this space,” and instructed people to form the line facing police at 6th and Jefferson streets.

“She was asking for white folks to use their privilege, and put their bodies between police and the other demonstrators,” Druck said. “And people responded. They didn’t, they didn’t need to be convinced. Everybody willingly and enthusiastically did it.”

