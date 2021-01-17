Virginia officials on edge as pro-gun caravans prepare to converge on Richmond Monday

RICHMOND, Va. – The pro-gun signs and flags had all been snapped up from the racks inside Green Top Hunting & Fishing on Friday afternoon. Around Virginia, buses were being plastered with banners and ham radio operators were gearing up to coordinate a potentially massive gun-rights caravan to the state Capitol on Monday.

With the FBI warning of the potential for right-wing attacks in capitals around the country this weekend following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials are watching anxiously as armed demonstrators prepare to converge on Richmond.