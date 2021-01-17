Virginia officials on edge as pro-gun caravans prepare to converge on Richmond Monday

The Hour

RICHMOND, Va. – The pro-gun signs and flags had all been snapped up from the racks inside Green Top Hunting & Fishing on Friday afternoon. Around Virginia, buses were being plastered with banners and ham radio operators were gearing up to coordinate a potentially massive gun-rights caravan to the state Capitol on Monday.

With the FBI warning of the potential for right-wing attacks in capitals around the country this weekend following the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, officials are watching anxiously as armed demonstrators prepare to converge on Richmond.

“There is a lot of [online] chatter about Saturday and Sunday, but we’re primarily focused on Monday,” Virginia public safety secretary Brian Moran said Friday evening after briefing staffers from the General Assembly. “In terms of credible threats – we’re monitoring it.”

Read the rest here: https://www.thehour.com/news/article/Virginia-officials-on-edge-as-pro-gun-caravans-15876104.php

