Del. Guzman explains if her bill is adopted, Virginia parents could face a misdemeanor or felony charge if they do not affirm their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity. She says this could also impact parent’s employment and education.
Posted: October 14, 2022
One thought on “Virginia parents could face a misdemeanor or felony charge if they do not affirm their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity”
I didn’t know a foreigner could be a State Delegate. Virginia, no less. But here she is threatening parents that if they don’t allow their children to go along with the LGBTEVERYTHING AGENDA, they will be named and charged as abusers. How is this woman getting away with this?!! Can it not now be assumed that anyone trampling on parental rights is an all-out Communist?!!!
