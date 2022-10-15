Virginia parents could face a misdemeanor or felony charge if they do not affirm their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity

One thought on “Virginia parents could face a misdemeanor or felony charge if they do not affirm their child’s sexual orientation or gender identity

  1. I didn’t know a foreigner could be a State Delegate. Virginia, no less. But here she is threatening parents that if they don’t allow their children to go along with the LGBTEVERYTHING AGENDA, they will be named and charged as abusers. How is this woman getting away with this?!! Can it not now be assumed that anyone trampling on parental rights is an all-out Communist?!!!

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*