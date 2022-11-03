Virginia town, schools under shelter-in-place order as ‘armed and dangerous’ man on the loose: police

Fox News

Residents of a Virginia town were ordered to shelter in place Thursday as police search for an armed and dangerous man who tried to run over two police officers with a stolen police car, authorities said.

Officers gathered in the Southside of Pulaski to search for Jerrod Celablee Brown, who stole additional firearms from the police vehicle after crashing and fleeing on foot, the Pulaski Police Department said.

Multiple gunshots have been heard in the area, but it was not immediately clear who fired them, police said, adding that no law enforcement personnel have discharged their firearms at this time.

Police said no injuries have been reported as the manhunt continues.

All residents on the Southside and multiple schools in the area were ordered to shelter in place until the situation is resolved, officials said. Citizens were asked to avoid the area of Valley Street to Draper Mountain Lookout and officials said that traffic was not being allowed to cross the mountain.

The schools under shelter-in-place included Pulaski Elementary School, Critzer Elementary School, Dublin Elementary School, Pulaski County Middle School and Pulaski County High School, along with the School Board Office.

“This is just a precautionary measure, and there are no actual issues inside any Pulaski County Public Schools buildings,” Pulaski County Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

Police advised residents not to approach Brown if they spot him and to call 911 instead.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/virginia-town-schools-under-shelter-place-order-armed-dangerous-man-loose-police