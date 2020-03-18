Virus Lockdowns: 6.7 Million in San Francisco Bay Area Ordered to “Shelter in Place.” Los Angeles, NYC, Illinois, Ohio, Washington Close Restaurants and Bars.

Authorities from six Bay Area counties, San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda counties with a combined population of 6.7-million people, announced a “shelter in place” order for all residents. The order is the strictest measure of its kind in the country, directing people to stay inside their homes and away from others for the next three weeks. Residents may only leave their homes to shop for food/supplies, to access health care, or to provide aide to those in need. President Trump predicts that the coronavirus will be a threat through July or August.

Los Angeles is joining several other cities, including New York and Seattle, in limiting bars and restaurants to take-out and delivery orders only. The shutdown in Los Angeles, which includes gyms and all entertainment venues, will last through March 31 according to Mayor Eric Garcetti”s announcement, “unless they are rescinded sooner, or extended further.” New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio has also demanded closure of theaters and concert venues.

To help slow the spread of coronavirus, six Bay Area counties have issued shelter-in-place orders that require people to stay at home and leave only for essential activities. The orders go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and cover the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo and Santa Clara, as well as the City of Berkeley. The order will remain in place until April 7.

“We know we need a regional approach,” said Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s public health officer, at a joint press conference Monday with representatives from each participating jurisdiction. “We must all do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and ensure our essential services remain intact and open.”

Here is a quick guide to what you need to know about sheltering at home:

What is considered an essential activity?

You can leave your residence to do the following things:

Buy food, groceries or supplies

Obtain medical care

Work at a business that’s deemed essential

Maintain an essential governmental function

Maintain essential infrastructure

Care for a family member or pet in another household

Otherwise, just being out and about — whether it’s on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile or public transit — is prohibited.

Essential infrastructure and governmental functions include:

Health care operations

Airports, roads, public transit

Water, sewer, gas, solid waste collection services

Telecommunications, including cellphone and internet services

Construction, including to help house people experiencing homelessness

Public transit like BART and bus lines will remain open, but people should only use it if they’re engaging in activities or work deemed essential.

Essential businesses include:

Hospitals and health care operations

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks

Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but only for delivery or carry out

Airlines, taxis and ride-hailing services like Lyft and Uber

Gas stations

Banks

News media

Hardware stores

Mailing, shipping and delivery services

Agriculture and food cultivation

Other services including plumbers, electricians, exterminators, laundry and legal services

Schools and colleges, although many public school districts have already canceled in-person instruction

Child care facilities, under certain conditions

Residential facilities and shelters for seniors, adults, and children, hotels, motels

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

A more detailed list is available here.

All other businesses not deemed essential have been instructed to shut down for the next three weeks.

Can I go hiking? What about seeing friends?

You can engage in outdoor activities like walking your dog or hiking, but you should maintain 6 feet of distance from all other people.

Gatherings of any size outside of homes and residences are prohibited, except if they’re for essential functions.

And no dinner parties are allowed either: People from different households or living units should not gather, unless they’re conducting essential business.

A few other things you should know:

All non-essential travel during this time should be canceled.

The order does not apply to people experiencing homelessness, although they are strongly urged to seek shelter.

