Virus…Or Politics? Houston Democrat Mayor Cancels Texas GOP Convention





July 9, 2020

Houston’s Democrat Mayor Sylvester Turner heaped praise on the recent George Floyd protests, which drew tens of thousands of people tightly packed into the city. He even addressed the crowd. Coronavirus was no problem, the protests were too important. Yesterday Mayor Turner cancelled the Texas state Republican Party convention, which was to be held in Houston and would bring in a tiny fraction of the numbers of those who attended the Floyd protest. The mayor’s reason to cancel the Republican Party convention? Coronavirus! Is this really about public health…or is it something else?