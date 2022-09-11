Visa Caves, Will Recategorize Gun Purchases so Democrats Can Flag Them

Breitbart – by AWR Hawkins

Visa caved to the demands of New York Democrats and gun control groups and will recategorize gun purchases in a way that allows them to be flagged.

On August 28, 2022, Breitbart News noted Gabby Giffords’ gun control group, Giffords, was urging major credit companies to flag gun and ammo purchases via a new sales categorization.

Giffords posted a tweet which said, “The shooters in at least 5 mass shootings have stockpiled guns & ammo using credit cards and killed 145 people. Visa, Mastercard, and American Express have the power to flag suspicious purchases and save lives. Call on them to act.”

On August 30 Breitbart News noted Democrat New York lawmakers were urging major credit card companies to create a new firearms-specific category code which would in effect flag gun purchases in the state and around the country.

On September 7, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out NY Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) was urging Visa, American Express, and Mastercard to take action and “do their part” for gun control.

On September 10, 2022, the Associated Press explained Visa will be recategorizing gun purchases and other “sales at gun shops.”

The AP noted, “[This] a major win for gun control advocates who say it will help better track suspicious surges of gun sales that could be a prelude to a mass shooting.”

Until now, gun and ammo purchases have shown up under a broad category, like sporting goods.

But Visa’s move to comply with Democrat and gun control group demands means such purchases will have a distinct firearm-related moniker, making them easier to flag.

The NRA commented on Visa’s decision to recategorize gun purchases:

The ISO’s decision to create a firearm specific code is nothing more than a capitulation to anti-gun politicians and activists bent on eroding the rights of law-abiding Americans one transaction at a time. This is not about tracking or prevention or any virtuous motivation – it’s about creating a national registry of gun owners.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/09/11/visa-caves-will-recategorize-gun-purchases-so-democrats-can-flag-them/