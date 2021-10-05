Vision: Transform the DoD Through Artificial Intelligence

The Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) is the Department of Defense’s (DoD) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center of Excellence that provides a critical mass of expertise to help the Department harness the game-changing power of AI. To help operationally prepare the Department for AI, the JAIC integrates technology development, with the requisite policies, knowledge, processes and relationships to ensure long term success and scalability.

The mission of the JAIC is to transform the DoD by accelerating the delivery and adoption of AI to achieve mission impact at scale. The goal is to use AI to solve large and complex problem sets that span multiple services; then, ensure the Services and Components have real-time access to ever-improving libraries of data sets and tools. The JAIC’s holistic approach includes:

Accelerating the delivery and adoption of AI

Scaling the impact of AI across the Department

Establishing a common foundation that enables decentralized execution and experimentation

Evolving partnerships with industry, academia, allies and partners

Cultivating a leading AI workforce

Leading in military AI ethics and safety.

The JAIC delivers AI capabilities to the Department through two distinct categories: National Mission Initiatives (NMIs) and Component Mission Initiatives (CMIs). NMIs are broad, joint, hard, cross-cutting AI/ML challenges that the JAIC will run using a cross-functional team approach. The CMIs component- specific and solve a particular problem. CMIs will be run by the components, with support from JAIC in a number of ways that include funding, data management, common foundation, integration into programs of record, and sustainment.

