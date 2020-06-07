Posted: June 7, 2020 Categories: Pics Visiting Our Brother and Sister – Henry and Laura Always A Fun Time – Utter Relaxation – 4000 ft to 5000 ft AGL – Got a Dusting Last Night Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
5 thoughts on “Visiting Our Brother and Sister – Henry and Laura”
Nice! That dusting of snow actually looks wonderful about this time. Here in Texas it’s already scorching. Go outside for 5 minutes and come back in dripping wet from humidity.
Nothing is more enjoyable than relaxing at the Shivley’s. Over the years I have always made sure I stop in for a visit. Always delicious food and plenty of solid sleep.
On my way to the coast to resume my time off near the ocean, wanted like hell to bring Henry and Laura along, wasn’t in the cards. Soon Henry and Laura will be deep in the woods on their time off. Must be nice!
Glad you are having some enjoyable down time
Love the trees.
If only we could enjoy our lives in the serenity of our choice, free from any and all intrusions by other people claiming any manner of authorities over us.
Until these types and their institutionalization of tyranny are eradicated it will get worse and worse. So be it!
Nice pics, the mountains would be my first choice next to my island home, if I was on the mainland that is.
Shake Henry and Laura’s hands for all of us trenchers Mark.
Thanks and Aloha
Just seen the Willamette pass was snowing. Santiam pass should see some this week too.