Vladimir Lenin Quotes

“Sometimes – history needs a push.”

“It is true that liberty is precious; so precious that it must be carefully rationed.”

“He who now talks about the ‘freedom of the press’ goes backward, and halts our headlong course towards Socialism.”

“Democracy is indispensable to socialism.”

“The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.”

“The goal of socialism is communism.”

“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”

“The most powerful enemy can be conquered by taking advantage of even the smallest rift of every antagonism of interests among the various groups within the nation.”