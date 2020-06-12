“Sometimes – history needs a push.”
“It is true that liberty is precious; so precious that it must be carefully rationed.”
“He who now talks about the ‘freedom of the press’ goes backward, and halts our headlong course towards Socialism.”
“Democracy is indispensable to socialism.”
“The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.”
“The goal of socialism is communism.”
“The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”
“The most powerful enemy can be conquered by taking advantage of even the smallest rift of every antagonism of interests among the various groups within the nation.”
One thought on “Vladimir Lenin Quotes”
Some folks memorize Bible quotes and verses. Soros and Co. and their media slaves I guess have memorized VI Lenin quotes. And that one about the press sure is in effect now. And that they do control the opposition (led by ZioShills and Trumptards, etc.).
I don’t know how many Trenchers have read Marx, Engles, Lenin, Stalin, Mao and the rest, but (since I’ve read some of all five back in my late teens/early 20s before I started wising up) perhaps more and more ought to, just to see what ideas are behind the traitorous behavior happening now–and for the last God knows how many years…. Lenin’s “State and Revolution” was an eye-opener for sure (I am pretty sure some of these quotes are from that book). Know your enemy…Sun Tzu got that one right.