Vladimir Zelensky received the “Medal of Freedom”

Observatorial

The non-governmental organization “National Constitutional Center” operating in Philadelphia awarded the “Medal of Freedom” to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Center presents this annual award to individuals and organizations in recognition of their leadership in the pursuit of freedom.

Zelensky addressed the Americans in a video message and urged to continue the support shown to Ukraine.

“I urge you to maintain unwavering unity. We await the day when we hear the wonderful news that peace has finally been restored. Democracies should not stop on the way to victory,” Zelensky said.

Observatorial