Voice in Viral COVID-19 Clip is NOT President Akufo-Addo’s Voice

Tweets by some social media users since 24th June, 2020, have gone viral claiming Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has exposed a supposed evil plan behind COVID-19 in a viral audio message.

According to the tweets, President Akufo-Addo’s alleged exposé is an honest speech from Africa that reveals plans to use COVID-19 to depopulate the world.

“PLAN EXPOSED: President of Ghana on the evil that is going on in the name of COVID-19 masterminded by Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci together with WHO and the Rockefeller Foundation,” one of the posts reads, with an attached YouTube link.

The claim has since been published on some websites including bitchute with popular YouTuber Ron Vaillant also sharing it. Famed US Doctor and author, Christiane Northrup, has also shared it on her verified Facebook page to her over 500,000 followers.

