VP Kamala Harris is slammed as a hypocrite

Daily Mail

Vice President Kamala Harris has been slammed online as a hypocrite after she condemned Russian officials for sentencing basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison for drug smuggling.

The WNBA star was found guilty on Thursday by a judge who rejected her claim she accidentally brought a marijuana pen into the country. Prosecutors had asked that she be jailed for nine-and-a-half years, six months less than the maximum of 10 years in prison.

Her attorneys say they have ten days to appeal the verdict and sentencing, and that the typical sentence handed down for such a crime is six years.

Following the announcement, Harris tweeted: ‘With today’s sentencing, Russia continues its wrongful detention of Brittney Griner. Sher should be released immediately.’

She added that she and President Joe Biden ‘are working every day to reunite Brittney, as well as Paul Whelan, with loved ones who miss each of them dearly.’

But almost immediately after she posted her condemnation of Griner’s sentencing, people on Twitter pointed out that she locked up thousands of people on marijuana charges while she was the district attorney of San Francisco.

As author Tim Young wrote: ‘Brittney Griner got 9 years for drug possession in Russia… which sounds like most of the criminal sentences Kamala Harris got people for the same thing when she was attorney general of California.’

