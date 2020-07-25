WA Department of Agriculture Receives Reports of Residents Being Mailed Unsolicited Seeds From China

Big Country

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has recently received reports of residents receiving seeds in the mail addressed from China that they did not order. The seeds are reportedly sent in packages usually stating that the contents are jewelry.

The WSDA says these particular seeds shown in the photos, were not ordered at all, and appear to be purposely mislabeled to get through customs.

The Department says unsolicited seeds could be invasive, and introduce diseases to local plants, or be harmful to livestock. If you do receive unsolicited seeds from another country, here is what you should do:

DO NOT plant them and if they are in sealed packaging (as shown in photo), don’t open the sealed package.

This is known as agricultural smuggling. Report it to the USDA and maintain the seeds and packaging until USDA instructs you what to do with the packages and seeds. They may be needed as evidence.

Individuals that are aware of the potential smuggling of prohibited exotic fruits, vegetables, or meat products into or through the USA, they can help APHIS by contacting the confidential Antismuggling Hotline number at 800-877-3835 or by sending an Email to SITC.Mail@aphis.usda.gov

See photo here: https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/news/wa-department-of-agriculture-receives-reports-of-residents-being-mailed-unsolicited-seeds-from-china/article_b9a98008-cdf5-11ea-a446-df82698cf639.html