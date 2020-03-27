Posted: March 27, 2020 Categories: Videos WAKE THE F%CK UP! THEY ARE NOW SAYING FOREVER ON CORONA BS Donald Netanyahu Mar 26, 2020 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on “WAKE THE F%CK UP! THEY ARE NOW SAYING FOREVER ON CORONA BS”
So frikkin’ disturbing, especially because we are a people of heart, people who delight in connection and celebration, and hospitality. And to go after the handshake, that which fosters connection and that often assures agreements, contracts, and promises, is to go after one of humanity’s sacred ways of working with each other.
PROTECT THE HANDSHAKE!!!! And do not let them deprive us of this ancestral custom of moving forward together.
.