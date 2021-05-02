Posted: May 2, 2021 Categories: Videos WAKE UP DONUTS DIDN’T WORK, NOW JOINTS – Unbelievable aetius757 April 30th, 2021. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “WAKE UP DONUTS DIDN’T WORK, NOW JOINTS – Unbelievable”
Joints for Jabs, REALLY?
How about bitch slap for bullets?
🙂
.
that’s pretty good.. you make that up??? .. ok look.. I am addicted to and LOVE painkillers.. I do not go to pain clinics or doctors. I get them from the Free Market.. there is literally NO amount of pills they could give me to take that shit…i mean shot.. I’ll say it again… The disease SO BAD you have to be tested to know if you got it… the vaxxeen SO GOOD you have to be bribed to take it. . it would be a funny Monty Python skit if it wasn’t so tragic… and criminal.
https://youtu.be/t2c-X8HiBng
They should hand out heroin cocaine and meth too then
Wow! This is truly pathetic!
Just saw this brand new post – https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide
Maybe someone could check it out & see if it’s worth posting as an article as it’s hot off the press & pretty damning! Contains referential links that look pretty legit & the site itself looks free from a lot of the quackery & selling product you see on many “troofer” sites. I’m usually wary of passing links on but this one looked pretty good.