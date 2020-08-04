Wal-Mart Now Offering Face Shields To Un-Masked Shoppers

The mask fanatics are getting more aggressive and assaulting, and even murdering, non-maskers nationwide. In CA an insane masked woman threw hot coffee in a guy’s face who was simply eating lunch with his friend. Another insane obese masked couple was caught on video assaulting shoppers in Wal-Mart. A masked woman in a supermarket screamed “I HOPE YOU ALL DIE!” to a young mother with little children last week. My friend in San Francisco was accosted by a maniacal masked freak in an elevator a few days ago. He caught it on video. I had a Fosters Freeze shake-maker tell me she has a right to all my private medical info 3 days ago. A Los Angeles security guard has been charged with murder for killing a grocery store customer for not wearing a mask. These masked maniacs are getting completely out of control.

I had an interesting experience here in Walmart in Southern California yesterday. As usual I went in unmasked, and the mask Ambassador accepted it but she seemed to be resentful about it. About 20 minutes later a very polite young hispanic American gentleman approached me and identified himself as an assistant Walmart manager. He asked me if I would like a face shield instead of a mask in order to comply with their rules.

I proceeded to tell him I have a medical exemption and that I have already been allowed in. I added that I have been to Wal-Marts across the country, which have all complied with their policy to honor exemptions. [See Entry Into Wal-mart Without A Mask (Videos) and Day 2: Going Into Wal-Mart Without A Mask, Nebraska (Video).]

Yet he continually persisted to try to insist that I wear a face shield, which they would provide.

(From a practical and hygienic standpoint, I imagined whether the face shield would be wrapped and unopened, or who would touch it in the process of getting it to me.)

I actually had the Walmart web page already open on my phone just in case of such a situation and I showed the manager what it actually says:

“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”

Link: https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/2020/07/15/a-simple-step-to-help-keep-you-safe-walmart-and-sams-club-require-shoppers-to-wear-face-coverings

I pointed out that governor Newsom’s rules for retail stores, issued on 7/2/20 which Wal-Mart is purportedly following, state very clearly that no business is allowed to exclude anyone without a face mask:

“Businesses that are open to the public should be cognizant of the exemptions to wearing face coverings in the CDPH Face Covering Guidance and may not exclude any member of the public for not wearing a face covering if that person is complying with the guidance. Businesses will need to develop policies for handling these exemptions among customers, clients, visitors, and workers.”

Link: https://covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-retail.pdf

Once I mentioned the governor’s retail ‘rules,’ he then changed his rationale, did a 180 degree ‘flip-flop,’ and claimed that he was merely following ‘Corporate policy.’ (I would guarantee that one of Wal-Mart’s primary vows it to comply with all federal, state and local guidelines, which he did not mention, since it was now inconvenient.)

At that point I informed the manager that this exchange is getting increasingly unpleasant, which his own corporate website claims you want to avoid, so I informed him that I am finished, I’d like to simply finish my shopping in peace, and that I’m not wearing a face mask or a face shield. He accepted it and walked away.

Last week i went into a Wal-Mart and the mask Ambassador did not even mention masks. Since he was very nice, polite and normal , I’m not going to say where this was, because I wouldn’t want him to get into trouble with his bosses.

