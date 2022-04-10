Walgreens Starts Rationing Baby Formula

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Two weeks ago Joe Biden warned Americans to expect “real” food shortages.

He wasn’t kidding.
Two weeks later and Walgreens starts rationing baby formula.

The Daily Mail reported:

A national shortage of baby formula brought on by pandemic-related supply-chain issues has forced US retailers such as Walgreens to ration the all-important product.

The company – the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States behind CVS – said Friday that amid the supply-chain crunch, it is limiting customers to three infant and toddler formula product purchases at a time, at its 9,021 US locations.

A company spokesperson told DailyMail.com that the restrictions, already in effect, stem from an ‘increased demand and various supplier issues,’ as it was revealed that 29 percent of all top-selling formulas are out of stock at stores across the nation.

The shortage of the product, which roughly three-quarters of infants in the US receive at some point within their first six months, has parents panicked.

Gateway Pundit

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*