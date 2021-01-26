Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution | An Interview with Professor Anthony C. Sutton





Sep 8, 2020

How Wall Street, the United States, and the European great powers helped the Bolsheviks take and consolidate power in Russia. A classic interview with Professor Antony C. Sutton, from 1987. Professor A. Sutton taught economics at California State University and was a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution from 1968 to 1973. During his time at the Hoover Institute, he wrote the major study “Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development” (in three volumes), arguing that the West played a major role in developing the Soviet Union from its very beginnings up until the present time (1970). Sutton argued that the Soviet Union’s technological and manufacturing base, which was then engaged in supplying the Viet Cong, was built by United States corporations and largely funded by US taxpayers.

