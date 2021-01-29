Jan 28, 2021
Wall Street is “losing its mind” after a group of small investors with trading accounts ranging from $500 to $2,500 banded together to take “down the billionaires,” Fox Business host Charles Payne told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday.
The “Making Money” host addressed the dramatic surge in GameStop’s stock price after a group of Reddit users teamed up to buy up the struggling retailer’s call options – pushing the company’s stock prices to unprecedented levels and hurting market short-sellers.
One thought on “Wall Street is ‘losing its mind’ as small investors are ‘taking down the billionaires’”
Anybody who would invest in the stock market is a fool. The manipulation by Crooks is Mafia. Why would you invest anyting in the s*** hole called the stock market. Put our John Dee as chairman of NASDAQ then it would be fair.
You hear John talk daily about the crooks on Wall Street. Here is the perfect example, they want the stop Trading so the crooks could re-evaluate the situation. Have you heard anything more ridiculous in your life?