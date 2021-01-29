Wall Street is ‘losing its mind’ as small investors are ‘taking down the billionaires’





Jan 28, 2021

Wall Street is “losing its mind” after a group of small investors with trading accounts ranging from $500 to $2,500 banded together to take “down the billionaires,” Fox Business host Charles Payne told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday.

The “Making Money” host addressed the dramatic surge in GameStop’s stock price after a group of Reddit users teamed up to buy up the struggling retailer’s call options – pushing the company’s stock prices to unprecedented levels and hurting market short-sellers.