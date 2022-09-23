Wall Street’s Famous Charging Bull Statue Vandalized With ‘F**k the Queen’ Graffiti

The famous Bull of Wall Street or the Bowling Green Bull has been a feature New York City’s financial district since 1989 and has been vandalized several times before, including twice in 2019.
The suspects appear to be a group of two young women and two young men. Two of the vandals held hands as the entourage strolled down the street.
The suspects appear to be a group of two young women and two young men. Two of the vandals held hands as the entourage strolled down the street.
According to the police, the obscene message was carved into the iconic bronze sculpture, created by Italian artist Arturo di Modica, in the financial district around 2.30am on 9 September – a day after Queen Elizabeth II died.
In September 2019, a Texas man was arrested after he allegedly smashed the statue with a metal banjo which left a gash in its right horn.
https://sputniknews.com/20220922/wall-streets-famous-charging-bull-statue-vandalized-with-fk-the-queen-graffiti-1101074351.html