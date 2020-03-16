Walmart cuts hours at 24-hour stores and other locations nationwide starting Sunday due to coronavirus

USA Today

Walmart is cutting store hours starting Sunday at its locations across the U.S. due to COVID-19.

Stores normally open 24 hours will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice, the company said late Saturday. Other stores, which are typically open until midnight, will also have reduced hours.

“This will help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing,” Dacona Smith, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Walmart U.S., wrote in a blog post.

However, not all of Walmart’s 5,000-plus stores are affected by the change. Stores that operate under more reduced hours will keep their current hours of operation, Walmart said. Some stores, for example, regularly close at 10 p.m. or open at 7 a.m.

Read the rest here: https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2020/03/14/coronavirus-walmart-store-hours-retailer-temporary-change/5052603002/