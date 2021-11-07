Walmart in Jamestown closes for the weekend

Apparently the employees who received the covid jab followed by the mandated flu shot at this Wal Mart are very very ill.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — Walmart in Jamestown is closing over the weekend to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
A spokesperson says the store at 921 25th Street SW will reopen on Monday at 6 a.m.
The company states they realize they are an essential business but because there’s been an increase in positive COVID-19 cases, they want to assist health officials working against the pandemic.
The closure also provides employees time to restock the shelves.