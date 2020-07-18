Walmart, Nation’s Largest Retailer, Will Require Customers to Wear Masks

New York Times

In perhaps the strongest statement yet by a major American company about the importance of masks, Walmart said it would require that all of its customers wear face coverings starting next week.

The new rule from the nation’s largest retailer, with more than 5,000 stores nationwide, comes as health officials and scientists point to wearing masks as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But Walmart’s new policy, which goes into effect on Monday, also means the company is wading into the kind of culturally and politically divisive issue that it has a history of avoiding.

Already, companies like Apple, Best Buy, Costco and Starbucks require customers to wear masks. The retailer Kohl’s said on Wednesday that its customers would be required to wear masks starting Monday, and the grocery chain Kroger announced on Twitter that its customers would, too, starting July 22. But the ubiquity of Walmart stores in parts of the country where masks are unpopular make the giant retailer’s move particularly significant.

Read the rest here: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/15/business/walmart-requiring-masks.html