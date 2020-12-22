One thought on “Walmart Removing More Guns & Turning Records Over To ATF

  1. Never did never would ever buy anything firearm related from Walmart
    I saw them as traitors to We the People the day they opened shop and fcked over all the mom and pop stores
    Also know they would never stand for this country or it’s founding principals
    So for them to give up records is no surprise
    They would do it even without asking

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*