Posted: December 22, 2020 Categories: Videos Walmart Removing More Guns & Turning Records Over To ATF Guns & Gadgets Dec 22, 2020
One thought on “Walmart Removing More Guns & Turning Records Over To ATF”
Never did never would ever buy anything firearm related from Walmart
I saw them as traitors to We the People the day they opened shop and fcked over all the mom and pop stores
Also know they would never stand for this country or it’s founding principals
So for them to give up records is no surprise
They would do it even without asking