Walmart rolling back two of its COVID-19 precautions as customer behaviors change

Yahoo News

If you’re headed to Walmart sometime soon, operations may look a little different — the retailer says it plans to roll back two of its COVID-19 policies.

Walmart is doing away with one-way aisles and will reopen second sets of doors that had previously been closed due to coronavirus concerns, the company told McClatchy News in an email.

One set of doors will be designated for entrance and the other for exit.

Walmart did not say when the changes will take place, but attributed the move to customer behavior.

“We have seen that generally, customers have adopted new behaviors and take serious their personal responsibility to wear masks, practice social distancing and use our expanded hours to better spread traffic throughout the day, enabling us to provide them new options,” Walmart said.

For now, the retailer’s other COVID-19 precautions are still in place.

Customers are still required to wear masks in stores and associates will continue to spray down carts after they’re used, Walmart said. Plastic barriers will remain at checkout along with social distancing decals on floors.

