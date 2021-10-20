Walter Reed Center on Lockdown After Bomb Threat

NBC 4

Naval Support Activity Bethesda, home to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, is on lockdown Wednesday morning after a bomb threat, officials say.

The installation received an anonymous call at about 8:45 a.m. “stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10,” Naval Support Activity Bethesda officials said.

An active shooter threat also was initially made. There is no indication of a shooter, officials said.

No information was immediately released on whether anything was found or who placed the call. An investigation is ongoing.

K-9 teams were clearing buildings one by one as of 11:20 a.m., going on three hours after the phone call.

“All personnel and beneficiaries are directed to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda,” Walter Reed officials said.

“Go indoors into the nearest building and shelter in place. All commands initiate building emergency plans to shelter in place,” they said.

All patients’ appointments were canceled.

NBC 4