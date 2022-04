Apr 25, 2022 • The food wars have gone hot — and even the mainstream is noticing. Even as the fires and explosions destroying our food supply are broadly reported, the FBI warns of cyberattacks on farming infrastructure. As this awareness grows, one farm has stood up to NY state, refusing to comply with Bird Flu orders. Christian breaks it down in this Ice Age Farmer broadcast.

2020 Food Supply Attack map: https://iceagefarmer.com/fire