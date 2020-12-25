Warning Message Captured on Video Before the Nashville Bombing

A video has emerged that appears to capture a warning message that emanated from the RV that blew up in a mysterious downtown Nashville bombing. A witness told local television that the RV also broadcast a countdown.

Early on Christmas morning, officers received a mysterious shots fired call. “They encountered an RV that had a recording that said a potential bomb would detonate within 15 minutes,” police said in a noon news conference on December 25. “Officers decided to evacuate the building nearby.” A short time later, the bomb went off, causing what authorities described as a “massive crime scene.” Three people suffered minor injuries. Authorities said there were “announcements coming from the RV.”

The parked RV exploded in downtown Nashville in an area that contains residential units and outside of an AT&T building. Several buildings were damaged. You can see videos and photos throughout this article. WKRN-TV reported in a live broadcast that a message was “playing from the RV” before the blast. The video below, which was posted on a new Twitter page but also published by local Nashville television stations, captures a message urging people to evacuate. It’s not clear whether the suspect was inside the RV when it exploded.

“If you can hear this message, evacuate now. This area must be evacuated now,” a woman’s recorded voice says in a monotone voice in the video.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the Nashville bombing, but they say it was an “intentional act.” One officer was knocked off his feet by the explosion, and a number of officers were in the area when the blast occurred, authorities said in the news conference.

One Facebook post claimed that the “RV was broadcasting a message that it contained a bomb and that we had limited time to evacuate. That went on for 20 minutes or so and then the message changed to a countdown. It said we had 15 minutes to evacuate.”

This Facebook post from a fellow Nashvillian corroborates this video, though there are conflicting stories on where the voice was actually coming from. pic.twitter.com/Iojvun1MYR — Katie (@thatgirlkatie) December 25, 2020

