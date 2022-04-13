Warning Not to Use E15 Gas in Your Car: FOX Business

Dec 6, 2012 • As tax revenue from gasoline sales go down due to more fuel-efficient cars on the road, lawmakers in Oregon and Virginia want to implement a per-mile tax on all cars to make up for lost gas tax revenue. Is this proposal fair?

An important gas warning from the AAA affects anyone with a car older than 2012. E15, a higher blend of ethanol and gasoline, is EPA approved and is now being sold in a handful of states. Auto expert and car spokesperson Lauren Fix, The Car Coach, appears on FOX to explain why E15 can actually damage your car, cost thousands of dollars, and void your car’s warranty.