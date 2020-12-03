WARNING: Renowned Virologist Sucharit Bhakdi Warns Against Hastily Created Gene-Altering Coronavirus Vaccine

In the following RAIR Foundation USA exclusively-translated video, German virologist Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi expresses deep suspicion of the vaccination development process in place for the Chinese coronavirus, which violates well-established scientific norms. The Doctor makes several very powerful points that should be considered by those touting a potential vaccine.

The former Emeritus Head of the Institute for Medical Microbiology and Hygiene at the Johannes-Gutenberg-Universität in Mainz, Germany explains that the scientific “standard” for vaccine creation is “four to five years.” The prominent physician dismisses the notion that a coronavirus vaccine so hasitily developed could be safe.

Coronavirus Mortality Rate Obscured

One of the most obvious points is that the vaccine is for an illness that has an incredibly low case fatality rate in Germany. “Among these 0 to 70 years, 0.7 percent died with and from COVID-19. 0.7 percent died,” he explains. But the real scandal is that these numbers are obscured from the public, in an apparant effort to make the disease appear more deadly than it actually is. Likewise, this author has looked for the mortality rate of the coronavirus in America by age and it is very difficult to find. “You won’t be able to find the answer, because you’ll only get an answer if you search the reports from the RKI [Robert Koch Institute] and calculate the number yourself.”

The doctor explains that the coronavirus is “about as dangerous as an influenza virus. A seasonal, moderate flu.” Doctor Bhakdi further explains that the vast majority of deaths are people who already have compromised health. As an individual over 70, the doctor explains that he is still not concerned, as he does not have co-morbidities. “I might be over 70, but I don’t have any pre-existing conditions, and if I wanted to, I wouldn’t die unless I threw myself down the stairs, out of desperation,” he said wryly.

As noted previously at RAIR, Dr. Deborah Birx in America stated during a press conference in April that “…if someone dies with COVID-19, we are counting that as a COVID-19 death.” With that in mind, it is certainly not a stretch to be highly suspicious of the death toll of the virus. In addition, the CDC guidance for reporting cause of death, “death certifiers” are advised on “proper cause-of-death certification for cases where confirmed or suspected COVID–19 infection resulted in death.” (author emphasis) This guidance has not been retracted.

A ‘completely new kind of vaccine’

Doctor Sucharit Bhakdi makes an incredibly powerful statement while explaining that the vaccine being developed “isn’t a normal conventional vaccine, and it’s not like the flu vaccine.” He says that the vaccine is “gene-based,” and the way it works is “still unknown scientifically and medically.” While many people have fought against genetically modified food, the Virologist explains, “we’re [now] talking about a vaccination that genetically manipulates the human body, and apparently these same people have no concerns about it.”

