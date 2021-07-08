Warning. That Third mRNA Jab Will Do You

Video Rebel’s Blog

That third mRNA jab will do you in but there is some hope for those who did take either the first or the first two.

Nattokinase dissolves blood clots. It is a Japanese invention. It is an enzyme made from the Natto plant. Please find a reputable vendor if you need it. I took some that was added to a K2 vitamin supplement. Vitamin K2 takes deposits away from the arteries. I have had lots of problems but blood clots is not one of them so I do not need it as I have refused all vaccines though I did get a mandatory tetanus shot at work decades ago. Dandelion leaf extract blocks spike proteins from binding to the ACE2 cell surface receptor

https://www.newstarget.com/2021-06-28-dandelion-leaf-extract-blocks-spike-proteins-binding-to-ace2-receptor.html

The above article mentions other natural sources that could cure spike proteins.

“Other natural compounds have been investigated using molecular docking studies. Nobiletin is a flavonoid isolated from citrus peels. Neohesperidin, a derivative of hesperetin, is a flavanone glycoside also found in citrus fruits. Glycyrrhizin is a molecular compound extracted from licorice root. All three of these natural substances also block spike proteins from binding to ACE2 receptors. Hydroalcoholic pomegranate peel extract blocks the spike protein at the ACE2 receptor with 74 percent efficacy. When its principal constituents were tested separately, punicalagin was 64 percent effective, and ellagic acid was 36% percent effective…According to the European Scientific Cooperative on Phytotherapy, the recommended dosage of dandelion leaf is 4–10 grams steeped in hot water, up to three times per day.”

I should warn you that I am not a doctor so do not construe this as medical advice. This is offered merely as a topic of discussion in those limited areas that respect Free Speech.

Many people, vaccinated or not, might face a cytokine storm which attacks the immune system of healthy people.

One key to preventing a disease is to build a gut barrier. Dr Rhonda Patrick has told us how to do that. The benefits are that according to her a functioning gut barrier will eliminate 80% of all cytokine responses. Think of cytokines as signalling agents that excite immune responses. A “cytokine storm,” is a situation in which excessive cytokine production causes an immune response that can damage organs, especially the lungs and kidneys, and even lead to death. That is what a bioweapon is designed to do. I think we have 2 or 3 bioweapons in our near future.

Dr Patrick tells us that we need probiotics (beneficial bacteria), a high fiber diet varied in sources and types and vitamin B complex for our intestines to build a gut barrier. It reduces cytokine responses and therefor lessens the risk of a cytokine storm killing whether it originated as a pedestrian flu or as a bioweapon. Dr Patrick takes 35 grams of fiber a day. I am male so I aim at 50 grams a day. There are different kinds of fiber so you need a balance.

The gut barrier is one cell thick and covers your intestines and colon protecting you from pathogens. The gut barrier produces fatty acids that attach themselves to macrophages and double the number of deadly bacteria the macrophage can kill before your body has to replace it with another one.

Since the gut barrier is important to keeping you alive and healthy, no doctor who takes cues from Big Pharma will tell you about it. If you ever get into a debate with a doctor, ask him or her if they ever told a patient what a gut barrier is, how vital it is to their health and how to build one. That will shut him up fast.

I should share how I went from failing echo-cardiograms to passing with flying colors. I recently scored 60% on my left ventricle. The heart contracts and relaxes. When your heart contracts, it pumps out (ejects) blood from the two lower chambers (ventricles). When your heart relaxes, the ventricles refill with blood. No matter how forceful the contraction, the heart can never pump all blood out of a ventricle. The term “ejection fraction” refers to the percentage of blood that’s pumped out of a filled ventricle with each heartbeat. The ejection fraction is usually measured only in the left ventricle. The left ventricle is the heart’s main pumping chamber. It pumps oxygen-rich blood up into your body’s main artery (aorta) to the rest of the body.

60% is normal for someone my age. I offered to share how I improved my heart function with three cardiologists but they refused to hear what I wanted to say. I found a German herbal formula that I took and was gradually over the course of several years able to improve from below 50% to 55% and then to 60%.

This is that German herbal formula:Hawthorn Berries, Milk Thistle, Ginkgo Biloba, Bilberry extract, Cayenne and garlic.

As a bonus, I should share how I lowered my systolic blood pressure from 180 to 122 in less than 6 months. My doctors over the years have prescribed me with Big Pharma medications which I refused as I found every prescription had dangerous side effects. I also turned down stents. This surgery has since been proven to be both worthless and dangerous.

My formula for lowering blood pressure included Quercetin which with zinc protects against viruses preventing their replication. Even Google says it has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects which might help reduce inflammation, kill cancer cells, control blood sugar, and help prevent heart disease. People with kidney disease should avoid Quercetin. It is important to take breaks from it and to take less than 1 gram a day.

My Blood Pressure formula also includes garlic, probiotics, Coenzyme Q10 and L-Arginine. I should emphasize that I take a lot of organic garlic. Most garlic in American stores comes from China. Chinese soil is so toxic that nothing from that country should be considered organic. In fairness I should disclose that I had to lower my intake of caffeine. And a thyroid supplement had to go. Eliminating those two did lower my systolic pressure from 180 to 150.

I also started taking PQQ (Pyrroloquinoline quinone). Google says, “it is a bacterially synthesized quinine, is a strong redox cofactor with multiple biological benefits including antioxidation, anti-cancer, anti-inflammation, the modulation of mitochondrial metabolism, and neuroprotection. I take it to benefit my mitochondria. When you take PQQ and CoQ10 together, Google says, ” they are a potent pair that has been clinically shown to benefit attention span and information processing.”

I should say that young people under 50 will probably get no benefit from PQQ and CoQ10 as they are nearly ubiquitous in a normal human diet. Might need to do some research on these two as well as the rest of my herbs. They worked for me. Might not be work for you.

Please be advised that Big Pharma managed to talk doctors into lowering the definition of high blood pressure. This would tend to scare more people into taking their pills which can do real and even permanent damage to a human body.

Video Rebel’s Blog