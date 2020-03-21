Warning: We Just Entered Stage 6 of the Global Genocide Agenda

INTELCASTER – This is an update I had hoped I would never have to write. I never thought I would actually have to take time to sit down and alert the public about a plan that is so dystopian it would force George Orwell to review the story line in his book “Nineteen Eighty-Four” (1984).

Everything changed the moment the Chinese government decided to lock down the entire country over an alleged very deadly virus, nCoV-2019. Allegedly, because everything indicates that the death rate for COVID-19 is the same as or even lower than the death rate for the seasonal flu.

What happened after that around the world was already carefully being planned a long time ago but only very recently, days ago, it was finally admitted, basically, what the purpose of all this hysteria and insanity is.

With Bill Gates stating on March 18, 2020, that ‘they’ are preparing “billions of vaccines“, to be used against an uninformed public that believes that ‘the coronavirus’ is going to kill half of the people on this planet, we entered stage 6 of the genocide agenda.

What is stage 6?

Organization: The actual physical attacks on and/or extermination of certain groups of people are (openly) being planned. In Gregory Stanton’s “10 Stage of Genocide” he describes the ‘organization stage’ as follows: “Genocide is always organized… Special army units or militias are often trained and armed…”



Only, in this case, under the guise of mobilizing “cooperation and business support for the COVID-19 response“, the “army units or militias” that Stanton speaks of are not just the military personnel that you already see walking around in your street. Depending on the country and area you live in.

The other units that are being trained are the medical staff and the local government officials who are supposed to help enforce the forced vaccination programs that will be rolled out around the world. As soon as 12 months from now DFWG ‘medical units’ may start to appear in local neighborhoods and at that point it won’t matter anymore where you live because “billions” of vaccines are already being prepared right now and that’s not with the intention to never actually use them. “Billions of vaccines” means a global vaccination program.

That automatically means that the United Nations, the BIS and the World Economic Forum will be deeply involved in the rollout and enforcement of this global forced vaccination program.

A last note for now…

Stage 7 is the “persecution” stage. That’s when those who refuse to submit to the forced vaccination program are being persecuted. Openly, in the news. On TV, in the newspapers and on the streets. Everywhere. We will be profiled as imminent threats to the public’s safety and security. ‘They’ will say that we need to be arrested and locked up for life. In reality they’ll resort to far more morbid means.

We should never have reached stage 6 to begin with. Lets not allow them to move forward and reach stage 7.

We, the Resistance, are the only obstacle in their way. It’s up to us to end this tyranny. No one is going to come to help us. We are on our own.

In the first place, fight this fight for yourself and your family. The rest of the world will have to do the same but as long as you too are standing and fighting the tyranny is not completed.

Join your efforts, people. Forget about the political division that is escalating right now because it will only prevent you from protecting yourself.

Focus on the main goals:

Prevent the rollout of the admitted forced and global vaccination program.

Prevent the rollout of the World Economic Forum’s COVID-19 Action Platform agenda.

Trump fans and Hillary fans. Christians and Muslims. ‘Blacks’ and ‘whites’. Asians and Europeans. Everyone. Come together NOW!!!

You are not each other’s enemies like you think you are. You’ve been fooled by the deceivers who have been orchestrating everything that you see happening around you during this coronavirus hysteria.

DO IT NOW!

