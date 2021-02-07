Was Judge Sallie Elkordy the target of a targeted assassination by 5G so as to prevent her from testifying in the Tribunal Trial on Sunday Nov. 29, 2020?

By Alfred Lambremont Webre

VANCOUVER, BC – An Expert panel of American Sallie Elkordy, director of Vaccine Free New York and Shiv Chopra, formerly of Health Canada, conclude that forced adult vaccinations are a component of an intentional depopulation program, and urge the public to refuse all vaccines for themselves and their loved ones.

COMICS who push the vaccine agenda or ridicule parents against vaccine mandates for their children:

~ Two nights on Disney-owned ABC television, comic Jimmy Kimmel derides parents of vaccine-injured children. Ronnie Prine, Father of a Severely Vaccine Damaged and Dead Child responds to comic Jimmy Kimmel: http://tobtr.com/s/7405497

~ Article from Natural News by Mike Adams: http://www.naturalnews.com/048834_Jimmy_Kimmel_hate_speech_labels_anti-vaxxers.html

~ Samantha B on the Daily Show with John Stewart (Dr. Offit interviewed, the man who patented the rotavirus vaccine who says 10,000 vaccines are safe for children) http://www.mediaite.com/tv/the-daily-show-tears-into-liberal-idiocy-on-vaccines/

~ John Oliver pays HOMAGE to Drug Companies and their Agents in Government: http://disinfo.com/2014/06/john-oliver-vs-dr-oz-nutritional-supplements/

~ Whoopi Goldberg bullies from the Disney owned ABC pulpit. Wish I had an extended link, but you do at least hear her say, “If your child gets something and goes to school, other kids may get sick too and you may end up killing somebody. Vaccinate your damn kids… don’t be ridiculous” ‪https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAt2gkooAb0

~ Penn & Teller PUSH vaccines: ‪https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lhk7-5eBCrs

~ Al Franken, now Senator, but formerly a writer and comic on SNL makes incorrect statements about Measles and Herd Immunity to Dr. Schuchat of the CDC (at 56 minutes in) and asks for information and he thanks her. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bwsXlJ9DsZo~ Where was the CDC Whistleblower William W. Thompson? *** IMPORTANT: Gov. Caught Lying About Vaccine Dangers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LFKdjCtM2I ***

~ What do they say about RIDICULE HERE? ‪http://worldgathering.net/2011/news419.html

COMICS, The Good Guys: Rob Schneider tells truth, loses his job with State Farm Insurance https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Rob+Schneider+Autism

~ Autism Moms Rob Schneider!http://tobtr.com/s/6849929

Honorable mention: Bill Maher https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-AIiNF2KmQ and David Letterman. Back in the Swine flu push of 2009/2010 Dave Letterman said on air he would NEVER take the Flu Shot because he took it in the 70s and got really sick. Within 3 days of that statement, Dave’s affair (which ended a year earlier), made “front page” news. BUT correlation does not mean causation, right?

National Adult Immunization Program, HHS requested Comments from the Public:

~ Catherine J. Frompovich, FORCED ADULT VACCINATION article: http://www.activistpost.com/2015/02/forced-adult-vaccinations-at-federal.html and interview http://tobtr.com/s/7419777

~ Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Planned since the 1980s: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oBdH2VQwxfM

~ Dahboo7: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nRpoNfpk594

~ NVIC video https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=1071100856238434 & article http://vaccineimpact.com/2015/federal-government-prepares-to-track-unvaccinated-adults/

~ Medical Fascism and the March toward Mandatory Vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsQgR_oAolM&sns=tw

~ The American History of Compulsory Vaccination and It’s Ties to Eugenics http://vaccineimpact.com/2015/the-american-history-of-compulsory-vaccination-and-its-ties-to-eugenics/

My response to the HHS about the National Adult Vaccination Plan:

To: Rebecca.Fish@hhs.gov (designated comment recipient, away during this period)

SUBJECT: Federal Register Document 2015-02481-NAIP comment due date 3/23/15

March 23, 2015 at 8:23 am EST (extended deadline for responding from 3/9/15)

To whom it may concern:

Having seen the National Adult Immunization Plan, I reject it.

This plan misses the greater issue in vaccinating people. Toxins are being injected into the bloodstreams of children (and in this case, adults) which are creating every disease in internal medicine. I could list all the toxins and all the diseases, or I could tell you that the theory of herd immunity was based on natural immunity, which cannot be derived from poison, but you probably know that already. I could tell you that the benefits of vaccines are merely theoretical and that the damage, diseases and death which result are real, but again, I am sure you know.

What I would like to ask you is this, “Which side of history do you want to be on?”. This question, of course does not extend to you, the reader alone. It extends to everyone you work for and with. Vaccines violate every tenet of The Nuremberg Code and this you may not realize, but should.

To your health,

Sallie O. Elkordy

ACTIONS: Flood Congress and DEMAND a BAN on VACCINES with this legislation, due to the INGREDIENTS, DISEASES and INTENT: http://tinyurl.com/VaccineFree2015. Download BANNERS and HIT THE STREETS! http://tinyURL.com/VaccineFreeTV (plus instructions to get on TV) and CONTACT Sallie O. Elkordy for Mayor, “VACCINE FREE NYC, because poison should be illegal” http://tinyurl.com/VaccineFreeNYC. Activists unite by organizing locally by State. Start an “AWAKE” group for your State on Facebook, here’s mine, “AWAKE New York”

~ Congress Moves to Step Up Vaccine Enforcement http://www.anh-usa.org/congress-moves-to-step-up-vaccine-enforcement/

~ Mandating vaccines all over the country, young and old: http://tobtr.com/s/7400165 and possible solution (person by person organized per state) http://tobtr.com/s/7379223 (see also http://www.onlyfreemen.com/vaccinations/)

~ Medical Fascism and the March toward Mandatory Vaccines: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsQgR_oAolM&sns=tw

~ The American History of Compulsory Vaccination and It’s Ties to Eugenics http://vaccineimpact.com/2015/the-american-history-of-compulsory-vaccination-and-its-ties-to-eugenics/

~ The American History Of Compulsory Vaccination and its Ties to Eugenics ~ See article here: http://www.thelibertybeacon.com/?p=37051

~ Mandatory Vaccination: http://www.naturalnews.com/mandatory_vaccination.html

~ Is the CDC allowed to lie to Congress? Is Congress allowed to lie to the people? ‪https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9XRbjOQDvY

~ Stop the Lies! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVLYN94CBng

~ Stand Now or Roll up your sleeves with Ann Marie Carey (August 2015 deadline from WHO and more) http://tobtr.com/s/7408597.

“The science works as long as the humans who are carrying out the science are ETHICAL.” -The Honorable Cynthia McKinney, LISTEN http://tobtr.com/s/6884949