Washington DC Mayor Bowser Kicks Out Utah National Guard from ALL Washington DC Hotels – More Than 1,200 US Troops from 10 States Evicted

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Washington DC Mayor Bowser announced on Thursday she was examining every legal question about the Presidents’ authority to send troops, even National Guard from other states, to the District of Columbia.

Mayor Bowser said, “I have the authority and have not requested guard from any state.”

The DC Mayor then later evicted ALL NATIONAL GUARD from any Washington DC hotel.

On Sunday night leftists defaced the WWII Memorial and Korean War Memorial and torched a 200-year-old church.

One million protesters are expected in Washington DC this weekend.

The Democrats are completely insane today.

We are examining every legal question about the Presidents' authority to send troops, even National Guard from other states, to the District of Columbia. I have the authority and have not requested guard from any state. pic.twitter.com/AyKEmp92Jt — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 3, 2020

Just heard that Mayor Bowser is kicking the Utah National Guard out of all DC hotels tomorrow. More than 1200 troops from 10 states are being evicted. This is unacceptable. 1/2 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

These brave men and women have risked their lives protecting DC for three days. Rioting, looting, arson, and vandalism have all disappeared bc these soldiers served. And now they are being kicked to the curb by an ungrateful mayor. This must be stopped. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/YYyctKvUqN — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 5, 2020

It was truly an honor to meet with the fine men and women of the Utah National Guard serving here in DC today. This is a trying time for our country and we need the security that our guardsmen can provide so that everyone can exercise their 1A right in a secure environment. pic.twitter.com/CdnSWZKkDK — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 4, 2020

