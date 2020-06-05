Washington DC Mayor Bowser Kicks Out Utah National Guard from ALL Washington DC Hotels – More Than 1,200 US Troops from 10 States Evicted

Washington DC Mayor Bowser announced on Thursday she was examining every legal question about the Presidents’ authority to send troops, even National Guard from other states, to the District of Columbia.

Mayor Bowser said, “I have the authority and have not requested guard from any state.”

The DC Mayor then later evicted ALL NATIONAL GUARD from any Washington DC hotel.

On Sunday night leftists defaced the WWII Memorial and Korean War Memorial and torched a 200-year-old church.

One million protesters are expected in Washington DC this weekend.
The Democrats are completely insane today.

  1. What in the hell is the motivation for this (false?) divide? I do not yet have it figured out. It is an extreme strategy. Is it just a false Repub/Dem thing, anti-Trump? Any light on this appreciated.

