Washington DC Mayor threatening to throw those in JAIL who break “stay at home orders” at same time Congress is taking off on Vacation

“Residents of Washington, D.C., could be jailed for up to 90 days if they violate the city’s strict stay-at-home order announced Monday” …. “The D.C. order, which goes into effect April 1, is much stricter, warning of much higher fines and even jail time for those found in violation.”

“We have to enforce orders, or they are worthless,” the mayor told D.C. Council members before she announced the order, according to The Washington Post.”

At same time Congress is basically like screw it and are taking off!

As far as jailings go here’s updated info:

“Similar punishments were also announced Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan for the state of Maryland. California meanwhile threatens up to six month in jail, Michigan threatens up to 90 days, while Oregon threatens up to 30 days in jail. Alaska and Hawaii include the possibility of up to a year in jail for those who break those states’ orders.”

