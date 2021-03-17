Washington Examiner: Irish Americans Must Sacrifice Themselves In A War With China

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

“Former” CIA officer Kevin Carroll, who last month wrote a column for the Washington Examiner calling the Capitol protesters “terrorists” like Al Qaeda who must be “ruthlessly hunted down,” has a new piece out calling for Irish Americans to sacrifice themselves in a war with China.

OPINION: Irish Americans are at their best when serving others. The U.S. may be called upon yet again to fight in the Pacific, this time against Chinese communists. We hope not. But if we must, Irish Americans will be there. https://t.co/oJHn4NGiJV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 15, 2021

From The Washington Examiner:

The priest tells his flock that they ought not to pray to survive combat but to have grace and strength in the coming battle, to do a good job for God and country, no matter what happens to themselves. He reminds them that they were looking for battle, as they steamed dangerously close, 50 miles, to Japan’s home islands, to avenge Pearl Harbor and defeat genocidal fascism.

[…] Irish Americans are at their best when serving selflessly as men and women for others. […] The United States may be called upon yet again to fight in the far reaches of the Pacific, this time against Chinese communists. We hope not. But if we must, Irish Americans will be there.

If you protest against the communist takeover of America deep state agents will label you a “terrorist” like Al Qaeda and call for you to be “ruthlessly hunted down”… but you’re desperately needed to go and fight and die in a war of aggression against China!

As we’ve all seen, the Biden regime is on exactly the same page as this “former” CIA officer when it comes treating the Capitol protesters as domestic terrorists..

I assure you, they’re on the same page when it comes to launching a war of aggression against China and demanding Heritage Americans (the same ones they’re demonizing 24/7 as “white supremacists”) go fight and die in China and Iran so LGBT flags can be hoisted over their Capitols and Drag Queen Story Hours can be held in all their libraries under the protection of police snipers.

All the anti-China rhetoric the right is swallowing hook, line and sinker is setting us up to be sacrificed as pawns in another neocon regime change war.

Colonel Doug Macgregor addressed the issue Monday night with Tucker Carlson:

Good to see Macgregor push back against Tucker's hawkish China rhetoric pic.twitter.com/d1ntv9Rq1l — Dave DeCamp (@DecampDave) March 16, 2021

Full segment:

The right needs to stop getting so easily played.

Information Liberation