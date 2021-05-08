Washington Governor to Churches: Create ‘Vaccinated Sections’

Anti-Empire – by Tristan Justice

Washington Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Road to Recovery” plan includes mandating houses of worship and sports events require vaccine passport sections to raise capacity limits.

The plan, unveiled Monday, allows religious groups and sports stadiums to increase their attendance capacity if they feature “vaccinated sections” where attendees show proof of vaccination.

Below are the guidelines groups must follow to comply with state regulations:

Under the updated guidance the following are acceptable as proof of full vaccination: Vaccination card (which includes name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered) OR a photo of a vaccination card as a separate document OR a photo of the attendee’s vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device OR documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.

While other states run by Republican governors ban vaccine passports including next-door Idaho and nearby Montana, where such mandates are prohibited even among private businesses just as in Florida and Indiana, statist Democrat politicians are embracing them elsewhere. New York became the first to launch a vaccine passport program, with plans underway to develop others in Hawaii, and California.

In Washington, phase two of Inslee’s plan only lifts capacity on religious gatherings to 50 percent even with the adoption of “vaccinated sections.”

Similar rules apply to outdoor sports events capped at either 50 percent capacity or 22,000 spectators, whichever is lower, despite low risk of viral transmission in outside spaces let alone among individuals with immunity. Events may not include more than 9,000 unvaccinated persons.

Each county’s phases depend on the spread of infection, with a freeze on phase movements ordered by Inslee through May 18.

Today I announced a two-week pause on phase movement in the Healthy Washington reopening plan. All counties will remain in their current phase until we re-evaluate. https://t.co/HYntMgvGPD — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 4, 2021

Current data suggests that Washington's fourth wave of COVID-19 is leveling out. Our economy is beginning to show early signs of growth and we know vaccines are the ticket to further reopening — as long as we adhere to public health guidance until enough people are vaccinated. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 4, 2021

Source: The Federalist

