Washington Monument closed through inauguration due to ‘credible threats’

The Hill

The National Park Service has temporarily closed the Washington Monument “in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.”

The closure, which began Monday, will remain in effect until Jan. 24.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas. In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours,” the Park Service wrote on its website.

“These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present.”

The closure comes as the FBI warns that more armed protests are planned in the city as the inauguration approaches.

An FBI law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News warns “armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January.”

