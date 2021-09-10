Washington Police Giving Out Fines To Unmasked Customers In Supermarket





The White Rose Ireland

September 10th, 2021.

Vancouver, Washington near Portland Oregon, USA. What seems to be happening as is the case with Australia, is they try out the restrictions in local areas first to see the response from locals. If there is no pushback they expand the experiment into larger cities. When large cities don’t give the pushback it becomes national very quickly. Then on a daily basis unconstitutional laws are created which lockdown the nation as is the case with Australia. With still no pushback the final nail is shutting down the internet as in Cuba so the population cannot let outside nations know what’s going on. It’s a plan and it seems to be working full throttle in Australia.