Washington State Job Offering: Isolation & Quarantine Strike Team Consultants

Important Note: As stated in Governor’s Proclamation 21-14 , all employees engaging in work for the Department of Health are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before October 18, 2021. Proof of vaccination will be verified by the Office of Human Resources after an employment offer has been extended and accepted. See vaccine requirement timeline . Please reach out to the Office of Human Resources at HR@doh.wa.gov if you need information on a medical or religious accommodation.

Apply early! Application review will be ongoing. Initial review begins September 21, 2021. This recruitment is open and continuous. The hiring authority reserves the right to make a hiring decision and/or to close the recruitment at any time.

The mission of Department of Health (DOH) is to protect and improve the health of people in Washington. The division of Emergency Preparedness and Response (EPR) ensures the agency and its local health, tribal, and medical partners are better prepared to respond to and recover from public health emergencies, major disasters, and terrorist activities that affect the health of the people of Washington State. The Isolation and Quarantine (I & Q) Section works to decompress hospitals by supporting local and state isolation and quarantine (I&Q), Alternate Care Facility (ACF), and patient transport (EMS) by partnering with local governments (Tribes, Counties, Cities) and communities, state agencies, and other entities in the event of an emergency. These I & Q Strike Team Member Program Specialist 2s (PS2) are responsible for participating in program planning and evaluation of health service delivery products and identifying needs for personnel, supplies, and activities to support community and state response activities. These positions will staff the State Isolation and Quarantine Facility and provide for the needs of travelers that stay at the facility. I & Q Strike Team members are in responsible charge of the I & Q Facility during their shift and are tasked with responding to emergencies, training contractors and new staff, and providing guest support as needed. When we are successful, these efforts will directly support the mission of the DOH, which is to protect and improve the health of people in Washington.

This recruitment will be used to fill three (3) non-permanent full-time Program Specialist 2 positions located within the Division of Emergency Preparedness & Response. These Program Specialist 2 positions are anticipated to last twelve (12) months from date of hire.



The duty station for this position is in Centralia, WA at our State Isolation and Quarantine Facility. The facility is staffed 24 hours per day and 7 days per week. Staff may work any or all of the three shifts and may work overtime as needed to ensure adequate staffing of the facility.

About the Department of Health

The vision of the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is equity and optimal health for all. Our mission is to work with others to protect and improve the health of all people in Washington state.

Our Values

Good organizations know what they do and how they do it. Great organizations also understand why they do it. Our values are:

Human-centered : We see others as people who matter like we do and take into account their needs, challenges, contributions, and objectives.

: We see others as people who matter like we do and take into account their needs, challenges, contributions, and objectives. Equity : We are committed to fairness and justice to ensure access to services, programs, opportunities, and information for all.

: We are committed to fairness and justice to ensure access to services, programs, opportunities, and information for all. Collaboration : We seek partnership and collaboration to maximize our collective impact. We cannot achieve our vision alone.

: We seek partnership and collaboration to maximize our collective impact. We cannot achieve our vision alone. Seven Generations : Inspired by Native American culture, we seek wisdom from those who came before us to ensure our current work protects those who will come after us.

: Inspired by Native American culture, we seek wisdom from those who came before us to ensure our current work protects those who will come after us. Excellence: We strive to demonstrate best practices, high performance, and compelling value in our work every day.

Benefits of Working for DOH

Washington is America’s Top State, according to U.S. News (2021), and provides one of the most competitive benefits packages in the nation.

We also offer:

A healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for many positions.

healthy life/work balance by offering flexible schedules and telework options for many positions. Growth and development opportunities.

A wellness program that offers education, access to healthy food, and fitness classes.

Opportunities to serve your community through meaningful work.

A commitment to diversity and inclusion fosters an inclusive environment that encourages all employees to bring their authentic selves to work.

An Infant at Work Program based on the long-term health values of breastfeeding newborns and infant-parent bonding.

A modernized workplace.

Duties Include

Maintaining the readiness of the isolation and quarantine strike team, facilities, and equipment.

Providing direct services to the public at the I & Q facility to include: check-in, providing technical assistance, purchasing groceries and supplies for the site and guests, distributing food and resources, assisting with inventory of resources, and ensuring all guests receive excellent customer service.

Assisting nurses on performing rounds,

Maintaining facility cleanliness and processing guest laundry.

Providing guest transport to and from the I & Q facility.

Prepping the I & Q facility to receive guests, ensuring rooms are stocked and have been properly cleaned.

Providing outreach, education, and technical assistance to internal and external stakeholders.

What we’re looking for

Our ideal candidate has a driving passion for the work, brings humility to their job and interactions, and understands how their actions affect others. They see the needs and objectives of others and take them into account while achieving their objectives, and they adapt their approach and expectations accordingly. Our ideal candidate is outward even when confronted with others that are not open or collaborative. They demonstrate resilience to model outward behaviors even when stressed or tired.

Required Qualifications

Option 1: Three (3) or more years of demonstrated experience working in public health, healthcare, hospitality, customer service, or a closely related field.

OR

Option 2: An Associate’s degree or higher in public health, healthcare, hospitality, customer service, or closely related field; AND one (1) or more years of experience working in public health, healthcare, hospitality, customer service, or closely related field.

OR

Option 3: A Bachelor’s Degree or higher in public health, healthcare, hospitality, customer service, or related field.

Desired Qualifications

Demonstrated experience dealing with institutional and jurisdictional problems and making independent decisions, as needed.

Knowledge of and experience with working in Emergency Operations Centers and under an ICS structure during actual emergencies, disasters and/or functional/full-scale exercises.

Community health experience.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification.

Experience as a Home Care Aide.

Application Process

Intrigued? Click “Apply” to submit your detailed application profile along with the following:

A cover letter, describing how you meet the qualifications and why you are interested in this position. A current resume. Three (3) or more professional references, to be included in your profile. Please include at least one supervisor, peer, and (if you have supervised staff) someone you have supervised or led.

Important Note: Do not attach documents that contain a photo or private information (social security number, year of birth, transcripts, etc.) or documents that are password protected. These documents will not be reviewed and may cause errors within your application when downloaded.

Applicants wishing to claim Veterans Preference should attach a copy of their DD-214 (Member 4 copy), NGB 22, or signed verification of service letter from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to their application. Please remove or cover any personally identifiable data such as social security numbers and year of birth.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is an equal opportunity employer. DOH strives to create a working environment that is inclusive and respectful. We prohibit discrimination based on race, sex, color, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, veteran status, political affiliation, genetics, or disability.

This is a position covered by a bargaining unit for which the Washington Federation of State Employees (WFSE) is the exclusive representative.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions

With or without an accommodation, I am willing and able to:

Under the Governor's Proclamation (21-14) , agency employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before October 18, 2021. Proof of vaccination will be verified by the Office of Human Resources after an employment offer has been extended and accepted. Please reach out to the Office of Human Resources at HR@doh.wa.gov if you need information on a medical or religious accommodation.

agency employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before October 18, 2021. Proof of vaccination will be verified by the Office of Human Resources after an employment offer has been extended and accepted. Please reach out to the Office of Human Resources at HR@doh.wa.gov if you need information on a medical or religious accommodation. Legally operate a state owned vehicle in a variety of weather conditions.

Work Sunday – Saturday (days off will vary).

Work weekends and shift work to include days, evenings, and night shift.

Occasionally work more than 40 hours per week and/or to adjust normally scheduled hours, which may include evening and weekends.

Travel as needed to transport guests to and from the facility.

Drive in heavy traffic, on interstate, highways, and within major metropolitan areas anywhere in Western Washington.

Work in a climate controlled I & Q facility office setting.

Work remaining stationary for extended periods of time, with repetitive motions.

Move and/or transport objects weighing up to 40 pounds.

Participate in emergency response activities and when the Agency Activation Center is activated.

Fit tested on N95 masks and wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at all times while in the facility.

The duty station for this position is in Centralia, WA at our State Isolation and Quarantine Facility. The facility is staffed 24 hours per day and 7 days per week. Staff may work any or all of the three shifts and may work overtime as needed to ensure adequate staffing of the facility.

If you have questions, need alternative formats or other assistance please contact Danielle Dahm at (360) 236-4276, danielle.dahm@doh.wa.gov, or TDD Relay at 1-800-833-6384 or 7-1-1. Technical support is provided by NEOGOV, 855-524-5627 (can’t log in, password or email issues, error messages).

Supplemental Information

This recruitment may be used to fill other positions of the same job classification across the agency. Once all the position(s) from the recruitment are filled, the recruitment may only be used to fill additional open positions for the next sixty (60) days.

Only applicants who follow the directions and complete the Application Process in-full will have their responses reviewed for consideration.

Education and experience selected, listed and/or detailed in the Supplemental Questions must be verifiable on the detailed applicant profile submitted.

