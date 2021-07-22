8 thoughts on “WATCH DUTCH PM Caught Out On Klaus Schwab

  4. The Netherlands has long been a hotspot for the ashke-NAZIS and I don’t believe he managed to “make” it up there without their approval. He’s even been attributed to having some association with some not-see groups in their (((media))).

    He strikes me as the Dutch version of trump.

    Smells like controlled opposition.

    Reply

    1. Completely agree. Control your opposition so that you can come to power. Then you can betray them because you have the power.

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*