6 thoughts on “WATCH LIVE: Congress holds joint session to count Electoral College vote

  1. Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, I can’t stop vomiting. Lies feigning liberty. The whole circus (both sides) is nauseating. Don’t ya just hate the word “DEMOCRACY?!!” I bet Bibi is really enjoying the show.

    .

    Reply

    1. in the past 2 months , I cant tell you how many times Ive heard that word uttered out of the mouths of idiots ..I just keep turning the dam radio dial because its like nails on a chalk board

      How about this stupid one..”Democratic Republic ” hows that for an oxy moron

      Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*