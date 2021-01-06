Posted: January 6, 2021 Categories: Videos WATCH LIVE: Congress holds joint session to count Electoral College vote PBS NewsHour January 6, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
6 thoughts on “WATCH LIVE: Congress holds joint session to count Electoral College vote”
Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell, I can’t stop vomiting. Lies feigning liberty. The whole circus (both sides) is nauseating. Don’t ya just hate the word “DEMOCRACY?!!” I bet Bibi is really enjoying the show.
in the past 2 months , I cant tell you how many times Ive heard that word uttered out of the mouths of idiots ..I just keep turning the dam radio dial because its like nails on a chalk board
How about this stupid one..”Democratic Republic ” hows that for an oxy moron
Even Orwell is shocked!!
fkg commie bastards and these circus acts.
Oh my, they’re storming The Capitol.
Upstaging The Bastille?
Coverage of the storming:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNQRGohdW9Y
