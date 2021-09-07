Water 2: Filtering and Sanitizing Emergency Water





Mar 29, 2019

What are the best ways to filter and sanitize contaminated water if we have to do it long term? Knowing what not to do is as important as knowing what to do! Learn about the best equipment and supplies to have on hand in order to provide clean water for your family from a contaminated source.

Correction:

1/8 tsp (or 1 dash) of pool shock mixed in 1 quart water sanitizes 25 gallons of water.

1/16 tsp (or 1 pinch) of pool shock mixed in 1 pint water sanitizes 12.5 gallons of water.

1/32 tsp (or 1 smidgen) of pool shock mixed with 1 cup water sanitizes 6.25 gallons of water.

Clarification: For the Katadyn filter, place the long hose in the water source and pump. Clean water comes out the short hose into your water bottle.